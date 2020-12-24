UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal Thursday (US time) that should avert economic chaos on New Year's and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.Once...
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..