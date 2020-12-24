UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest.

