UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreementJust a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal Thursday (US time) that should avert economic chaos on New Year's and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.Once...
News video: Look back at how Brexit unfolded

Look back at how Brexit unfolded 05:57

 CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how the events of the British exit from the European Union unfolded, leading to a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of fraught negotiations.

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal [Video]

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal [Video]

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit: How EU businesses feel about trade deal

 European exporters tell the BBC of their concerns about trade after the UK's exit.
BBC News

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet [Video]

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal [Video]

After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

Brexit deal: Firms ‘need guidance’ to keep goods moving

 Businesses give a relieved welcome to the Brexit trade deal, but warn there is more work to be done.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local News

New Zealand Herald