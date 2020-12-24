Global  
 

Winter Storm Slams Parts of Northern Plains, Midwest

Newsy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Winter Storm Slams Parts of Northern Plains, MidwestWatch VideoParts of the country are getting hit with some serious winter weather. 

Now, this is not my personal idea of a joy ride. This video coming out of Minnesota – crazy snow and wind. They can barely see what's in front of them. 

If you're hoping to have a white Christmas – people in the plains and upper midwest...
