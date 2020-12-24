New Ontario-wide COVID-19 lockdown bans Christmas light drive-thrus
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Drive-thru Christmas light festivals will be going dark in Ontario weeks earlier than organizers planned under Doug Ford's stricter COVID-19 measures that go into effect on Saturday.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is an important time for retailers in India to do brisk business. As the pandemic year drags on, the country has been grappling with Covid-19 cases while enduring one of..
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 07:17Published
A Christmas-loving couple have spent their lockdown transforming their home into a brilliant candy-themed light parade in time for the festive season. Great gran May Proctor, 70, and husband Rod, 72,..