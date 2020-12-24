Global  
 

New Ontario-wide COVID-19 lockdown bans Christmas light drive-thrus

CTV News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Drive-thru Christmas light festivals will be going dark in Ontario weeks earlier than organizers planned under Doug Ford's stricter COVID-19 measures that go into effect on Saturday.
