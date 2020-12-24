Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. and EU reach Brexit deal

Upworthy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
With just over a week until the U.K.'s final split from the European Union, the British government said the "deal is done."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight 01:04

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What's in the Brexit trade deal? [Video]

What's in the Brexit trade deal?

Sky's economics editor Ed Conway analyses the official documents to find out what's in the 2,000 page trade agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published
Businesses fear red tape after Brexit [Video]

Businesses fear red tape after Brexit

Businesses are relieved that a trade deal has been struck with the EU - but are concerned about the costs of extra paperwork.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:07Published
Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher [Video]

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal The GBP/USD is rising as forex investors react to the high likelihood of a Brexit deal. The weaker US dollar has also contributed to this price action. The pair...
Invezz Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsBusiness InsiderTamworth Herald

Brexit deal welcome – but it’s still a poor second to being a member of the EU

 We welcome the announcement of an imminent Brexit deal and that pragmatism has prevailed over populist clamour. Nevertheless, no Brexit deal, however good the...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Daily RecordSky NewsBBC News

Brexit deal: A 'thin deal' for Wales, says first minister

 The first minister says the post-Brexit agreement is better than no deal but is difficult for Wales.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordSky NewsBelfast Telegraph