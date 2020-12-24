U.K. and EU reach Brexit deal

What's in the Brexit trade deal?



Sky's economics editor Ed Conway analyses the official documents to find out what's in the 2,000 page trade agreement. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:56 Published 19 minutes ago

Businesses fear red tape after Brexit



Businesses are relieved that a trade deal has been struck with the EU - but are concerned about the costs of extra paperwork. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:07 Published 1 hour ago