MLB News: Pirates Trade Josh Bell To Nationals

Thursday, 24 December 2020
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals in exchange
Source: Nats acquire 1B Bell in trade with Pirates

 First baseman Josh Bell, an All-Star selection with the Pirates in 2019 who hit .226 last season, has been traded to the Nationals, a source told ESPN.
Nationals trade for first baseman Josh Bell, send two pitchers to the Pirates

