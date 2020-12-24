Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society, Says HRW

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Turkey: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society, Says HRWThe Turkish government should withdraw provisions in a draft law that would arbitrarily curtail nongovernmental organizations’ activities and have the potential to violate the right to freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament is due to vote on the law on December 24, 2020.

The draft law, the Law on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tear gas at protest in Lyon against draft security law in France [Video]

Tear gas at protest in Lyon against draft security law in France

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lyon and other cities in France on Saturday (28 November) against a draft security law.Footage showed tear gas being used at the protest in Lyon.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published