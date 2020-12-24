Turkey: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society, Says HRW Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The Turkish government should withdraw provisions in a draft law that would arbitrarily curtail nongovernmental organizations’ activities and have the potential to violate the right to freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament is due to vote on the law on December 24, 2020.



The draft law, the Law on Prevention of Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, would give the Interior Ministry sweeping powers to replace the elected leadership of civil society organizations with government-appointed trustees and to suspend their activities for up to six months without a court order. The ministry would also be able to freeze the assets of organizations it deems to be supporting terrorism or posing a threat to national security.

