Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK’s ‘EU Question’ Is Settled, Johnson Says As New Trade Pact Agreed

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
UK’s ‘EU Question’ Is Settled, Johnson Says As New Trade Pact AgreedBy Benjamin Fox

(EurActiv) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson boasted on Thursday (24 December) that the Brexit-question has been put to bed for a generation, as he announced the agreement of a new EU-UK trade treaty which will take effect from 1 January.

“This European question’s been going on for decades. I think...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks 01:20

 Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like