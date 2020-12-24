Christians In Saudi Arabia Observe Christmas In New Season Of Religious Tolerance
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () By Rashid Hassan and Haifa Al-Belaihid
Christmas in Saudi Arabia this year feels different in a very remarkable way. Christmas trees and decorations are for sale at a gift shop in Riyadh. Scenes of people buying Santa Claus outfits, tinsel, baubles and other ornaments from the shop in the Saudi capital are an unmistakable sign...
The festive season is here, and though this time of the year is full of holiday classics, 2020 gave us some brand new Christmas albums to bop around to. Here are a few to check out this holiday season!