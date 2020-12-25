Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All the political allies and other controversial figures Donald Trump has pardoned since election

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
All the political allies and other controversial figures Donald Trump has pardoned since electionUS President Donald Trump has gone on something of a pardoning spree since his election defeat, using his final weeks in office to help dozens of convicted criminals – including some of his own political associates.The full list...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump seen golfing after vowing to 'work tirelessly'

Trump seen golfing after vowing to 'work tirelessly' 01:22

 President Donald Trump hit the links at his private golf course in Florida despite pledging to “work tirelessly” through the holiday season amid a looming economic crisis.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

COVID relief bill sent to Trump as fate remains uncertain

 President Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief bill unless direct payments were raised. With millions of Americans in limbo, Democrats are pushing to get..
CBS News

Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checks

 Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

House "Problem Solvers Caucus" leaders on COVID relief deal

 President Trump is so far refusing to sign the latest round of coronavirus aid passed by Congress, as he demands direct payments to Americans be increased from..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

House GOP kills bid for $2,000 stimulus checks

The House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 from $600, as lawmakers await President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:29Published
Honig on Trump pardons: We're reaching new lows [Video]

Honig on Trump pardons: We're reaching new lows

CNN’s Elie Honig breaks down President Trump’s recent wave of controversial pardons which included people such as Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:27Published
President Trump has granted pardons to 26 people including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone [Video]

President Trump has granted pardons to 26 people including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

President Trump has granted pardons to 26 people including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and many other allies.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published