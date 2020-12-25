Global  
 

Pope Francis celebrates low-key Christmas Eve Mass amid coronavirus restrictions

FOXNews.com Friday, 25 December 2020
Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass on Thursday night amid coronavirus restrictions that reduced a normal crowd of as many as 10,000 congregants to a group of fewer than 100 people, according to reports.
 Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.

