Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Germans spread Christmas charity despite coronavirus: Germany has experienced second wave of COVID-19 with Christmas approaching, but it...

Upworthy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Germany has experienced a second wave of COVID-19 with Christmas approaching, but it doesn’t seem to be diminishing people’s willingness...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain [Video]

UK imposes tighter curbs amid confirmation of new COVID strain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave [Video]

Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave

Three days into a hard lockdown, Germany experiences another day with more than 30,000 infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Berliners line up to go shopping as Germany prepares for a second round of lockdown [Video]

Berliners line up to go shopping as Germany prepares for a second round of lockdown

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Germans spread Christmas charity despite coronavirus

 Germany has experienced a second wave of COVID-19 with Christmas approaching, but it doesn’t seem to be diminishing people’s willingness to donate to...
Deutsche Welle