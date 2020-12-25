Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 of 12 Hong Kong activists who were captured at sea attempting to flee to Taiwan to face trial Monday in mainland China

Upworthy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Ten of 12 Hong Kong people captured by China at sea as they tried to flee by boat four months ago will go on trial in the mainland city...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile [Video]

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile

Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK [Video]

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law [Video]

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law

China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong democracy activists caught at sea go on trial in China

 The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.
BBC News

Hong Kong 'speedboat fugitives' to face trial next week in China

Hong Kong 'speedboat fugitives' to face trial next week in China Beijing (AFP) Dec 25, 2020 Ten of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists arrested as they tried to flee the territory by speedboat to Taiwan will face trial in...
Terra Daily