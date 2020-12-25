10 of 12 Hong Kong activists who were captured at sea attempting to flee to Taiwan to face trial Monday in mainland China

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile



Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK



China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago