Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spirit of Christmas still alive as hundreds of Canadians give the gift of giving

CTV News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The most wonderful time in a not-so-wonderful year has arrived and Canadians from coast to coast aren't letting the pandemic put a damper on their Christmas spirit. Many have found creative ways to celebrate while still in the throes of COVID-19's second wave.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like