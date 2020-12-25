Shonda Rhimes, Gal Gadot fly in with Bridgerton and Wonder Woman 1984 for Christmas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984



This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago Gal Gadot's 'heart is warmed' by Wonder Woman 1984's release



Hollywood star Gal Gadot has revealed she's excited for fans to see 'Wonder Woman 1984' over Christmas. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago WONDER WOMAN 1984



WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25. Fast forward to the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago