HBO Max won’t play ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ w/ Dolby Atmos on Chromecast with Google TV

Friday, 25 December 2020
When it debuts on HBO Max on Christmas Day, Wonder Woman 1984 will lack support for Dolby Atmos specifically on Chromecast with Google TV.
How To Watch "Wonder Woman 1984" On HBO MAX 00:38

 "Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the...

