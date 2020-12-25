HBO Max won’t play ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ w/ Dolby Atmos on Chromecast with Google TV

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'



"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'



Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago Good Reviews 'Wonder Woman 1984'



'Wonder Woman 1984' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film's release date was pushed back several time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Brothers finally decided to release the film.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources HBO Max lists all the devices that can play 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR Tomorrow at noon WarnerMedia will release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, and if you have a subscription and the right device, then you can watch it in the highest...

engadget 14 hours ago



