HBO Max won’t play ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ w/ Dolby Atmos on Chromecast with Google TV

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers won't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984. Business Insider reports the...
'Wonder Woman 1984' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film's release date was pushed back several time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Brothers finally decided to release the film..