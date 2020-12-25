In Christmas message, Pope Francis urges countries to share COVID-19 vaccines

‘Be Good and Nice’: Santa’s Social Distancing Message For This Christmas Santa wants you to “be good and nice” and follow social distancing rules this year. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on his message to kids all over the world.

Vatican Weighs In On Covid-19 Vaccines Pope Francis said on Monday that being vaccinated against Covid-19 is morally acceptable. The Vatican weighed in on the issue after anti-abortion groups raised concerns about how the vaccines were..

Pope Francis: ‘Every outcast is a child of God’ Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor..

In Christmas Message Curbed by Covid, Pope Calls on Nations to Share Vaccines Pope Francis called in his Christmas message on Friday for nations to share Covid-19 vaccines, saying walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a pandemic...

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible Pope Francis promised in his Christmas messages on Thursday to visit Lebanon and South Sudan as soon as he could. The pope traditionally mentions countries in...

