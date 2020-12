You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Slams McConnell For Accepting biden's Win



On Wednesday morning Pres.Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What did McConnell do to anger Trump? He congradulated President-elect Joe Biden after the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago 'It's over': Schumer says McConnell told GOP to accept results



U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory



[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources McConnell Warns GOP Off Electoral College Brawl in Congress Fending off a messy fight that could damage Republicans ahead of Georgia Senate runoffs, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned fellow GOP senators not to join...

Newsmax 1 week ago