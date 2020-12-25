GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos

Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus package.
During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed
$600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...
When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..
Congressional leaders are trying to figure out their next move after President Donald Trump slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 relief checks should be increased to $2,000...