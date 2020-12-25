Global  
 

GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos

Upworthy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans as his haphazard...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:18

 Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...

