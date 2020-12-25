Global  
 

Wishing a 'merry' Christmas doesn't feel right, say Prince William and Kate

CTV News Friday, 25 December 2020
With many people spending Christmas apart from their friends and family, after a year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Prince William and Kate say wishing a "merry" Christmas "doesn't feel right this year."
