Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional act,' police say

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional



Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:35 Published 13 minutes ago Metro police deliver Christmas baskets to Nashville families



Hundreds of families will be receiving a basket of cheer from Metro Nashville Police officers on Christmas Eve. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:39 Published 1 day ago Metro police officer injured in crash on 2nd Avenue



A Metro Nashville police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a crash near downtown Nashville. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago