Mali's opposition leader dies with Covid-19 Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Mali 's opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who was held hostage for six months earlier this year by jihadists and was considered a leading contender in 2022 elections, has died in Paris, his family said Friday. Mali 's interim leader Sem Ba N'Daw expressed his condolences to Cisse's family and supporters on Friday, saying millions of Malians β€œare in shock” at the news. πŸ‘“ View full article

