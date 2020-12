You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Korea’s ‘Artificial Sun’ Just Broke a World Record in Nuclear Fusion



South Korea recently set a new world record with their “artificial sun” by maintaining scorching temperatures twice as long as the previous record holder. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records



10 Festive Holiday-Themed , World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018, Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago Tennessee baby breaks world record after being born from 27-year-old frozen embryo



A Tennessee baby born from an embryo frozen for 27 years has set a new known record for the longest-frozen embryo to ever come to birth. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:56 Published on December 2, 2020