Execution date of only woman on federal death row on hold, potentially into the Biden administration
Friday, 25 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) The only woman on the federal death row may see her execution date pushed to when the administration of President-elect Joe Biden takes...
(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov....
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP 00:33
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days
In the waning days of the Trump administration, construction crews are rapidly working to finish the US-Mexico border wall as President-elect Joe Biden pledges to bring construction to a halt. CNN’s..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 05:23 Published 2 days ago
CrowdStrike CEO explains how to avoid data breaches
President-elect Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump over a massive cyber attack on federal agencies. George Kurtz, The CEO of the cyber security technology company CrowdStrike, explains how the..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:27 Published 2 days ago
Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack
President-elect Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for not making an official statement on the suspected Russian cyberattacks against US federal government agencies.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:51 Published 3 days ago