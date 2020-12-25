Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Execution date of only woman on federal death row on hold, potentially into the Biden administration

Upworthy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The only woman on the federal death row may see her execution date pushed to when the administration of President-elect Joe Biden takes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP 00:33

 (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days [Video]

Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days

In the waning days of the Trump administration, construction crews are rapidly working to finish the US-Mexico border wall as President-elect Joe Biden pledges to bring construction to a halt. CNN’s..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:23Published
CrowdStrike CEO explains how to avoid data breaches [Video]

CrowdStrike CEO explains how to avoid data breaches

President-elect Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump over a massive cyber attack on federal agencies. George Kurtz, The CEO of the cyber security technology company CrowdStrike, explains how the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:27Published
Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack [Video]

Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack

President-elect Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for not making an official statement on the suspected Russian cyberattacks against US federal government agencies.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:51Published