Execution date of only woman on federal death row on hold, potentially into the Biden administration

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Border wall construction presses on in Trump's final days



In the waning days of the Trump administration, construction crews are rapidly working to finish the US-Mexico border wall as President-elect Joe Biden pledges to bring construction to a halt. CNN’s.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 05:23 Published 2 days ago CrowdStrike CEO explains how to avoid data breaches



President-elect Joe Biden lashed out at President Trump over a massive cyber attack on federal agencies. George Kurtz, The CEO of the cyber security technology company CrowdStrike, explains how the.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:27 Published 2 days ago Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack



President-elect Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for not making an official statement on the suspected Russian cyberattacks against US federal government agencies. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:51 Published 3 days ago