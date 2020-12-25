Global  
 

CDC: U.S. Death Toll Could Reach 419,000 By Mid-January

Newsy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
CDC: U.S. Death Toll Could Reach 419,000 By Mid-JanuaryWatch VideoAs many Americans travel to be with family and friends for the holiday or celebrate virtually, the reality is millions will, unfortunately, have an empty seat at the table this year.

Over 328,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S.

You can see deaths rising over the last month. And now the CDC projects...
