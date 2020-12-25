Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police
Riot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus restrictions. A crowd of young people, many dressed in Santa hats, were...
Bronte, New South Wales Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
NSW records seven new coronavirus cases as authorities urge Sydney residents to limit movement over ChristmasThe new cases takes the total number of infections linked to the Northern Beaches cluster to 110.
SBS
ShowBiz Minute: Tennant, Royals, PenguinsBritish model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50; Meghan and Harry holiday card revealed; Penguin chicks in Sydney ready for their first Christmas. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
People 'unaccounted for' after huge fire in Bass Hill, SydneySeveral people are said to be missing after a huge fire ripped through an apartment complex in Sydney's west causing the roof to collapse.The fire took hold at a..
New Zealand Herald
Traditional Christmas lunch for Sydney's homeless drastically scaled-back due to coronavirus surgeThe Wayside Chapel's traditional Kings Cross Christmas lunch for the homeless will be different this year, with seating for just 81 people and no street party.
SBS
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Christmas: Sacred Heart Cathedral Church remains closed for visitors amid pandemic
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
Christmas celebrations illuminate St Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
