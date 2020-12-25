Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by police

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Bronte Beach party broken up by policeRiot police were called to Bronte Beach in Sydney on Christmas afternoon to break up hundreds of people who were throwing a party in defiance of coronavirus restrictions. A crowd of young people, many dressed in Santa hats, were...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia eases restrictions for Christmas

Australia eases restrictions for Christmas 01:22

 Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown. Bryan Wood reports.

NSW records seven new coronavirus cases as authorities urge Sydney residents to limit movement over Christmas

 The new cases takes the total number of infections linked to the Northern Beaches cluster to 110.
SBS

ShowBiz Minute: Tennant, Royals, Penguins

 British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50; Meghan and Harry holiday card revealed; Penguin chicks in Sydney ready for their first Christmas. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

People 'unaccounted for' after huge fire in Bass Hill, Sydney

 Several people are said to be missing after a huge fire ripped through an apartment complex in Sydney's west causing the roof to collapse.The fire took hold at a..
New Zealand Herald

Traditional Christmas lunch for Sydney's homeless drastically scaled-back due to coronavirus surge

 The Wayside Chapel's traditional Kings Cross Christmas lunch for the homeless will be different this year, with seating for just 81 people and no street party.
SBS

