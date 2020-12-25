Global  
 

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

Japan Today Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and COVID relief hangs in the balance. Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt

Trump Throws Congress-Approved COVID Relief Bill Into Doubt 03:17

 In a surprise move, President Trump has demanded Congress revise the $900 billion COVID relief legislation it has just passed. Bofta Yimam reports.

