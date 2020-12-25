Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and COVID relief hangs in the balance. Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm…
