Warning blared from RV before Nashville explosion

Japan Today Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was…
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion

What we know about the downtown Nashville explosion 01:19

 A massive explosion rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Here’s what we know.

Nashville Explosion May Have Been 'Intentional' Police Say

 Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act
VOA News Also reported by •TMZ.comBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comCBS NewsUpworthybizjournals

Nashville explosion eyewitness describes being evacuated right before the blast

 Nashville resident Noelle Rasmussen describes how police knocked on her door and ordered her family to evacuate early Christmas morning. As they were driving...
CBS News Also reported by •Upworthybizjournals

FBI takes lead on investigating Nashville explosion

 The FBI is taking the lead on investigating the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBSN's Tom Hanson spoke with CBS News senior investigative...
CBS News Also reported by •bizjournalsDaily CallerHaaretz