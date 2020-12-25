Global  
 

Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target Christians

New Zealand Herald Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target ChristiansBoko Haram jihadists killed at least 11 people, burnt a church and seized a priest on Christmas Eve in Nigeria's restive northeast, local sources claimed today.Security agencies had in recent days warned of an increased risk of...
Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

 The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.
BBC News
Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction [Video]

Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction

More than 300 boys arrive barefoot and looking weary, a week after they were kidnapped from school in attack claimed by Boko Haram.

More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria have been freed, says state governor [Video]

More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria have been freed, says state governor

The abduction of more than 300 boys bears chilling similarities to the kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in 2014. About 100 of those girls are still missing.

New coronavirus mutations raising concerns worldwide

 New coronavirus variants have been detected in the U.K., South Africa and Nigeria in just the last week. All are apparently more transmissible than the common..
Another new COVID-19 variant seems to have developed, in Nigeria

 Health officials there say unlike the new ones in Britain and South Africa, this one doesn't appear to be more contagious than earlier strains.
The Nigerian blogger scouring the past to inform the future

 How a young man's passion for history may help future generations of Nigerians.
Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Vatican Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve in a rear section of St Peter's Basilica, urging people to do more to help those in need.

Notre Dame choir back for first time since fire for Christmas Eve

 Members wore hard hats and protective suits. The medieval Paris landmark suffered a devastating blaze in April 2019.
'It gets better': Kevin Spacey posts new Christmas Eve video offering earnest advice for the suicidal

 Kevin Spacey says in new Christmas Eve video that 2020 was tough on suicidal people who contacted him. He tried to help because of his own "difficulties."
