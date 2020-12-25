Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target Christians
Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 11 people, burnt a church and seized a priest on Christmas Eve in Nigeria's restive northeast, local sources claimed today.Security agencies had in recent days warned of an increased risk of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boko Haram Jihadist terrorist organization
Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attackThe Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.
BBC News
Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:47Published
More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria have been freed, says state governor
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:48Published
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
New coronavirus mutations raising concerns worldwideNew coronavirus variants have been detected in the U.K., South Africa and Nigeria in just the last week. All are apparently more transmissible than the common..
CBS News
Another new COVID-19 variant seems to have developed, in NigeriaHealth officials there say unlike the new ones in Britain and South Africa, this one doesn't appear to be more contagious than earlier strains.
CBS News
The Nigerian blogger scouring the past to inform the futureHow a young man's passion for history may help future generations of Nigerians.
BBC News
Christmas Eve Evening or entire day before Christmas Day
Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
Notre Dame choir back for first time since fire for Christmas EveMembers wore hard hats and protective suits. The medieval Paris landmark suffered a devastating blaze in April 2019.
CBS News
'It gets better': Kevin Spacey posts new Christmas Eve video offering earnest advice for the suicidalKevin Spacey says in new Christmas Eve video that 2020 was tough on suicidal people who contacted him. He tried to help because of his own "difficulties."
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources