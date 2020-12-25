Global  
 

Russia: Army chief Says Moscow Won’t Be Drawn Into Arms Race As Kremlin Looks To Cut Defense Costs

Eurasia Review Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Russia: Army chief Says Moscow Won’t Be Drawn Into Arms Race As Kremlin Looks To Cut Defense CostsBy Jonny Tickle

The head of Russia's General Staff has told foreign military attaches that Moscow has no intention of joining an arms race, and is much more interested in stabilizing the world and developing its defensive capabilities in peace.

"Next year, the Russian Ministry of Defense will continue to work to create...
