Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping; some suburbs to re-enter lockdown

Japan Today Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a strict lockdown for…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia eases restrictions for Christmas

Australia eases restrictions for Christmas 01:22

 Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown. Bryan Wood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published