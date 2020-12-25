Snowstorm breaks Pittsburgh Christmas Day record
Friday, 25 December 2020 (
2 days ago) Pittsburgh’s dreams of a white Christmas came true in 2020 — and then some. The snowstorm Friday broke the Pittsburgh record for most snow...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
22 hours ago
While the winter storm brought a White Christmas, many neighborhoods are still dealing with snow-covered roads. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse spoke with a few Pittsburgh residents who say it's dangerous but not unprecedented.
Pittsburgh Neighborhoods Remain Untreated 02:45
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Several Neighborhoods Still Unplowed
While it was nice to see a white Christmas on Friday, as of Saturday evening, several neighborhood streets throughout Pittsburgh still remain unplowed and untreated. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago
Reporter Update: Road Conditions In Pittsburgh
Crews have been at work all morning long to clear the roads in Pittsburgh, but some areas are still not cleared as of late this morning. KDKA's Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA News at Noon.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources