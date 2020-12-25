Global  
 

Snowstorm breaks Pittsburgh Christmas Day record

Upworthy Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Pittsburgh’s dreams of a white Christmas came true in 2020 — and then some. The snowstorm Friday broke the Pittsburgh record for most snow...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Neighborhoods Remain Untreated

Pittsburgh Neighborhoods Remain Untreated 02:45

 While the winter storm brought a White Christmas, many neighborhoods are still dealing with snow-covered roads. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse spoke with a few Pittsburgh residents who say it's dangerous but not unprecedented.

Several Neighborhoods Still Unplowed [Video]

Several Neighborhoods Still Unplowed

While it was nice to see a white Christmas on Friday, as of Saturday evening, several neighborhood streets throughout Pittsburgh still remain unplowed and untreated. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:00Published
Pittsburgh Today Live Christmas Day Chat: Dec. 25, 2020 [Video]

Pittsburgh Today Live Christmas Day Chat: Dec. 25, 2020

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 09:22Published
Reporter Update: Road Conditions In Pittsburgh [Video]

Reporter Update: Road Conditions In Pittsburgh

Crews have been at work all morning long to clear the roads in Pittsburgh, but some areas are still not cleared as of late this morning. KDKA's Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA News at Noon.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:49Published

Record Christmas Day Snowfall Recorded In Pittsburgh

 Snowfall in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day broke all-time records, with 5.1 inches of snow, breaking the previous record set 85 years ago.
