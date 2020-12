You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site



A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 6 hours ago Police release image of vehicle they say exploded in Nashville



Metro Nashville police released an image of the vehicle that they think exploded early Christmas morning as part of their effort to identify the driver of the RV. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:56 Published 8 hours ago Vehicle explosion rocks Nashville on Christmas



[NFA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none were.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 12 hours ago