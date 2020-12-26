News24.com | UPDATE | Motor home explodes in Nashville, possible human remains found near site Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital. 👓 View full article

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Gavino Garay reports.

