News24.com | UPDATE | Motor home explodes in Nashville, possible human remains found near site
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () A motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital.
