Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 2 dead

Hindu Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The latest attacks came as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators held talks in Qatar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate [Video]

Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate

Construction of memorial for 26/11 terror attacks underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office premises. On November 26, 2008, Mumbai city had come to a standstill when several Lashkar-e-Taiba..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Asif Basra death: Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute [Video]

Asif Basra death: Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute

Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published
'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home [Video]

'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home

Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published