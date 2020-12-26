There were no crowds in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Christmas Day, where normally they gather in their tens of thousands to hear the Pope's blessing. And in London, many people felt that Christmas had effectively been canceled as the government says the country has entered its worst recession in 300 years. Holly Williams reports on how Europe is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of known infections around the world reaches 80 million.Full Article
Pope Francis gives Christmas blessing in empty square
CBS News 5 shares 100 views
Pope Francis Calls For 'Vaccines For All' As Gives Christmas Urbi Et Orbi Blessing
Giving his traditional Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" blessing Friday, Pope Francis called for coronavirus vaccines to be made..
A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated
Pope on COVID-19 vaccine: Needy, vulnerable must come first
Pope Francis calls for 'vaccines for all' as he gives Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing
Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere
Pope Francis calls for prayer amid coronavirus crisis
Pope Francis called for worldwide prayer to tackle the coronavirus crisis in his Angelus message on Sunday. Emer McCarthy reports.
