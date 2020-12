You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands'



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Columbus, Georgia on Monday for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago Perdue's prolific trading



In just the five years he’s been in office, Georgia Senator David Perdue has conducted 2,560 stock trades, more than any other senator, and some of those trades are on businesses his Senate.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:02 Published 1 week ago Biden hits Georgia campaign trail ahead of runoffs



[NFA] Hours after speaking with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and vowing to try to work together, President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to oust McConnell as majority leader by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources What Polls Say About David Perdue and Jon Ossoff 2 Weeks Before the Georgia Election Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff are headed for a close election, although the most recent poll shifted in the incumbent senator's favor.

Upworthy 1 week ago