|
|
Ontario reports more than 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 over last two days
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting more than 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County
Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
|
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain
Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Related news from verified sources
|