10 great games from 2020 for your new Nintendo Switch

Sony Rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game



Sony's latest PlayStation 5 update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console: making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago

