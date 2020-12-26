COVID Live Updates: France, Japan report cases of new virus strain
Saturday, 26 December 2020 (
4 hours ago) France and Japan are reporting cases of a coronavirus strain that was first reported in the U.K.
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
4 days ago
As vials of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to roll out in the United States, including the Kansas City metro, doctors warn of a new virus strain currently detected in the United Kingdom.
KC area doctors not surprised by new COVID-19 strain 02:04
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise
[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 5 hours ago
As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County
Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 18 hours ago
Related news from verified sources