COVID Live Updates: France, Japan report cases of new virus strain

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise



[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 5 hours ago

New Covid strain detected in France, patient arrived from London | Oneindia News



France has confirmed its first case of the new covid strain infecting a patient who recently returned from London. The first French case had arrived in the country from Britain on December 19th and is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 11 hours ago