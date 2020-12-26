Global  
 

COVID Live Updates: France, Japan report cases of new virus strain

Upworthy Saturday, 26 December 2020
France and Japan are reporting cases of a coronavirus strain that was first reported in the U.K.
 As vials of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to roll out in the United States, including the Kansas City metro, doctors warn of a new virus strain currently detected in the United Kingdom.

