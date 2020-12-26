Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast

CTV News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Sweeping communications outages continued to plague large swaths of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Utility Crews Prepare For Possible Widespread Power Outages On Christmas [Video]

Utility Crews Prepare For Possible Widespread Power Outages On Christmas

WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published
Crews Preparing For Widespread Power Outages From Christmas Storm [Video]

Crews Preparing For Widespread Power Outages From Christmas Storm

High winds could cause power outages across New England this Christmas.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:39Published