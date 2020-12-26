Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Sweeping communications outages continued to plague large swaths of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville.
Sweeping communications outages continued to plague large swaths of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources