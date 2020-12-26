New novel coronavirus variant likely already in Canada, expert says
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that first surfaced in the U.K. and has since been found in several other countries is likely already in Canada, a health expert says.
A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that first surfaced in the U.K. and has since been found in several other countries is likely already in Canada, a health expert says.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources