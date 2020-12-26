New novel coronavirus variant likely already in Canada, expert says

Global  
 

A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that first surfaced in the U.K. and has since been found in several other countries is likely already in Canada, a health expert says.
News video: Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister 01:08

 A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

