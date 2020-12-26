Trump Responds to Chris Christie Saying He Won't Rule Out Running Against Him in 2024

'Accept defeat': See Trump ally's message after election loss
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the election and how President Donald Trump and some Republicans have refused to concede.
Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'
Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team.
Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week'
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.