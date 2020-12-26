Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Responds to Chris Christie Saying He Won't Rule Out Running Against Him in 2024

Upworthy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The former New Jersey governor also said he's doubtful the president will attend Joe Biden's inauguration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted

Watch Chris Christie explain why Kushner's father was prosecuted 02:02

 During a 2019 interview with PBS, Chris Christie explained why he decided he had to prosecute Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while US attorney. Trump has since issued Kushner a full pardon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Accept defeat': See Trump ally's message after election loss [Video]

'Accept defeat': See Trump ally's message after election loss

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the election and how President Donald Trump and some Republicans have refused to concede.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:41Published
Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' [Video]

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results [Video]

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Christie considering 2024 presidential run against old friend Donald Trump

Chris Christie considering 2024 presidential run against old friend Donald Trump Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Monday he’s considering a 2024 presidential run that could put him at odds with his old friend and past...
WorldNews

Chris Christie Says Trump Needs to ‘Keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Out of the Oval Office’

 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had blunt advice for President Donald Trump on Sunday: keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell out of the Oval Office.
Mediaite

Nicolle Wallace Calls Out Chris Christie for Belated Criticism of the President as He Too Ponders 2024 Run: Is This Just Trying to ‘Clean the Trump Stink Off You?’

 Nicolle Wallace Calls Out Chris Christie for Belated Criticism of the President as He Too Ponders 2024 Run: Is This Just Trying to 'Clean the Trump Stink Off...
Mediaite