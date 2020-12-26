Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98
George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to Moscow, has died in Russia. He was 98.Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service,...
British double agent dies in Russia, hailed by Putin as "brilliant"In 1966, George Blake escaped from prison and was later driven to East Berlin inside a wooden box attached under a car.
George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in RussiaBlake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.
