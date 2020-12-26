Global  
 

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to Moscow, has died in Russia. He was 98.Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service,...
News video: British Double Agent Who Spied For The USSR Dies At 98

British Double Agent Who Spied For The USSR Dies At 98 00:36

 Former British spy and Soviet secret agent George Blake has died in Moscow. He was 98. CNN reports a spokesperson for the Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR said Blake was 'highly respected and appreciated.' Blake used his position as an officer in the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, also...

British double agent dies in Russia, hailed by Putin as "brilliant"

 In 1966, George Blake escaped from prison and was later driven to East Berlin inside a wooden box attached under a car.
CBS News

George Blake: Soviet Cold War spy and former MI6 officer dies in Russia

 Blake was one of the Cold War's most notorious double agents and betrayed dozens of MI6 personnel.
BBC News

Today in History for December 25th

 Highlights of this day in history: George Washington crosses the Delaware River; Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev resigns; Ousted Romanian leader Nicolae..
USATODAY.com
Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East [Video]

Review of the Year: winds of protest in the East

Belarus, Bulgaria and Russia have different histories and peoples but common denominators: a Soviet past, authorities that seem to see themselves as irreplaceable and populations revolting against the status quo.

A tribute to John le Carré [Video]

A tribute to John le Carré

John le Carré, one of the greatest English novelists who wrote about the Cold War and later, complex geopolitics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, died on December 12. A former British intelligence officer himself, le Carré (his real name was David Cornwell) drew upon his experience to create a world inhabited by ‘spies’, ‘moles’, ‘double agents’, ‘pavement artists’, ‘lamplighters’ among others. But what made his spy thrillers different from others, particularly the James Bond variety, was that this world was riven with moral ambiguities, uncertainties, betrayals. Le Carré’s spies weren’t glamorous, they were tired and often made compromises in a fast-changing post-War world. Ace Hindi film screenwriter Anjum Rajabali tells us how le Carré influenced him

Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport [Video]

Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday opened its newly reconstructed runway. After the official opening and the ribbon cutting by senior managers at the airport, dozens of airfield vehicles marked the event.

Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

 MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave office. The bill,..
Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine with India: Envoy

 Russian envoy in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 along with India and it will be..
