France Reports First Case Of More Contagious COVID-19 Variant

Newsy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
France Reports First Case Of More Contagious COVID-19 VariantWatch VideoFrance has recorded its first case of a new coronavirus variant that is now spreading in neighboring England.

France's health ministry said a man who returned to France from London on December 19th tested positive for the mutated strain of COVID-19 that is believed to be even more contagious. They said he is...
