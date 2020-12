Former West Mesquite RB Ty Jordan, the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year at Utah, dies Saturday morning Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was originally published. Utah running back Ty Jordan, a former star at West... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like