Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 3 days ago This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping 01:04 This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping.Tracy Crossan, 51, has eight different inflatable costumes and initially entertained her neighbours in lockdown by dressing up as Mr Blobby in an outfit she had been given.When...