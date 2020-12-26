Global  
 

First two cases of U.K. coronavirus variant found in Ontario, health officials confirm

CTV News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Health officials say that the first two cases of a new variant of COVID-19 have been found in Ontario.
