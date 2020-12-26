FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Global  
 

Japan Today Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and were searching a home associated with that…
 The FBI is now investigating a person of interest in connection to an explosion in downtown Nashville; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

