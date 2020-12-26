Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out. Pompeii Archaeological Park's longtime chief, Massimo Osanna...
A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out. Pompeii Archaeological Park's longtime chief, Massimo Osanna...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy
Archaeologists Discover Ancient Roman Snack Bar in PompeiiThe equivalent of a snack bar -- or perhaps even a food truck -- has surfaced in the ancient city of Pompeii ... and by the looks of it, those Romans sure liked..
TMZ.com
Archeologists unearth ancient "snack bar" in PompeiiArchaeologists found containers at the site, which held nearly 2,000-year-old bone fragments of animals that were sold there.
CBS News
Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources