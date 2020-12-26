Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 in 1,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 since late January

Upworthy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The United States reached a grim milestone as at least 1 in 1,000 Americans have died of Covid-19. Here are some of the numbers and how...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protecting the elders and traditions of Navajo Nation as deaths spike from Covid-19 [Video]

Protecting the elders and traditions of Navajo Nation as deaths spike from Covid-19

Native Americans have one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the nation. Tribes have experienced detrimental loss, especially with the deaths of their elders, who are some of the last knowledge and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 09:02Published
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
GOP Nixes Trump's $2K Stimulus Package Demand [Video]

GOP Nixes Trump's $2K Stimulus Package Demand

US lawmakers are back to square one with respect to the passage of the most recent $900 billion pandemic stimulus package. CNN reports the House of Representatives on Thursday failed to secure an..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published